BRIEF-Kancera Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 9.7 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 29 Bioinvent International Ab
* BioInvent extends manufacturing services contract with major global pharmaceutical client; expects to generate approximately SEK 8 million in revenue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Board anticipates consolidated financial result for year ending 30 June 2017 to be a loss in range of $5m to $5.5m after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: