Aug 29 Teleste Oyj :

* Announces possible prospective change in ownership of EM Group's ownership in Teleste corporation

* New acquiring company Tianta Oy (alternatively Taanti Oy) would own EM Group Oy's current holding of about 23.23 pct in Teleste

* Chairman Timo Miettinen would acquire ownership of 60 pct in Tianta Oy