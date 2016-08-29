Aug 29 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Q1 consolidated revenue of 28.6 million euros ($32.02 million)

* Q1 group EBITDA of -1.0 million euros

* Outlook for 2016/2017 as a whole remains positive

* Management board has not identified any indications of a significant change to forecast for 2016/2017 financial year made in consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2016