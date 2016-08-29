Aug 29 Finansinspektionen:

* Says Frasdale International B.V. reduced on Aug. 24 its stake in D Carnegie & Co AB from 5.5 million shares to 3.0 million shares

* Says Frasdale International B.V. holds 3.89 pct stake in D Carnegie & Co after transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)