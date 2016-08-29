Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
Aug 29 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Frasdale International B.V. reduced on Aug. 24 its stake in D Carnegie & Co AB from 5.5 million shares to 3.0 million shares
* Says Frasdale International B.V. holds 3.89 pct stake in D Carnegie & Co after transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SELL 15 BANK BRANCHES TO M&G REAL ESTATE AND TO GRANT PURCHASE OPTION OF ANOTHER BANK BRANCH