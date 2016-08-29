BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 Levenguk :
* H1 profit for period 13.8 million roubles ($211,935.01) versus 19.9 million roubles year ago
* H1 sales revenue 217.1 million roubles versus 183.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cllCGR Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1143 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company