BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 CTI Biopharma Corp
* CTI Biopharma announces top-line results from persist-2 phase 3 trial of pacritinib for high-risk patients with advanced myelofibrosis
* Says preliminary results demonstrated that persist-2 trial met one of co-primary endpoints
* Preliminary results demonstrated trial met one of co-primary endpoints showing statistically significant response rate in spleen volume reduction
* Says trial did not meet other co-primary endpoint of greater than 50 percent reduction in total symptom score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses