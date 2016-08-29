Aug 29 CTI Biopharma Corp

* CTI Biopharma announces top-line results from persist-2 phase 3 trial of pacritinib for high-risk patients with advanced myelofibrosis

* Says preliminary results demonstrated that persist-2 trial met one of co-primary endpoints

* Preliminary results demonstrated trial met one of co-primary endpoints showing statistically significant response rate in spleen volume reduction

* Says trial did not meet other co-primary endpoint of greater than 50 percent reduction in total symptom score