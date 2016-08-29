BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Russ-Invest :
* H1 net interest income 137.3 million roubles ($2.11 million) versus 97.0 million roubles year ago
* H1 net loss 127.7 million roubles versus profit of 147.9 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2c2LAec
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0393 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav