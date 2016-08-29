BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Aug 29 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* Entered into global settlement agreement with Magnetation LLC and its affiliates in chapter 11 bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* After bankruptcy court approval of transaction, co agreed to make cash contribution of $37.5 million to Magnetation's chapter 11 estate
* Following payment, Co's offtake agreement with Magnetation will terminate, co to cease purchasing iron ore pellets from Magnetation
* Currently anticipates that it can purchase replacement iron ore pellets from third party producers
* Expects to incur a one-time charge of $37.5 million in quarter
* Magnetation may terminate settlement if it receives bona fide offer for alternative deal providing for better recovery to chapter 11 estate Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bLGMc1) Further company coverage:
