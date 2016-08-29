BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 United Technologies Corp
* Affirms its previously disclosed 2016 expectations of adjusted EPS of $6.45 to $6.60
* 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases, and the placeholder for acquisitions remain unchanged - SEC filing
* Affirms 2016 Sales Target Of $57 Billion To $58 Billion (Y-O-Y growth of 2%-3%, including organic sales growth of 1%-3%)
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.57, revenue view $57.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses