BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals presents results from phase 3 study of ARX-04 in the emergency department at the international society for burn injuries
* Study participants tolerated ARX-04 well
* Study additionally concluded that ARX-04 had no overall impact on cognitive function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses