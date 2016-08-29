BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd
* Ausupreme International Holdings Limited to raise a maximum net proceeds of approximately hk$100 million from Hong Kong public offering
* Says a total of 187.5 million shares will be offered under Hong Kong public offering
* Says offer price per offer share is expected to be not less than hk$0.55 and not more than hk$0.71
* Says Hong Kong public offering will commence on 30 August 2016
* Ample capital limited, upbest securities company limited are sponsor and sole lead manager of public offering respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses