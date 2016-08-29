Aug 29 USG Corp

* ABC Supply to purchase L&W Supply from USG Corporation for $670 million

* Says ABC supply will acquire USG's building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corporation

* Says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are serving as financial advisers to USG

* Says transaction is expected to be completed before end of 2016