BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 USG Corp
* ABC Supply to purchase L&W Supply from USG Corporation for $670 million
* Says ABC supply will acquire USG's building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corporation
* Says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are serving as financial advisers to USG
* Says transaction is expected to be completed before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses