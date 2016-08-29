BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 USG Corp:
* USG Corp says ABC supply must pay to USG a termination fee of $50 million if financing for transaction is not available and agreement is terminated Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2c2iCKU) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses