German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 USG Corp
* L&W Supply will operate as a separate division of ABC Supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report