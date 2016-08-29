BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Texton Property Fund Ltd :
* Fy distribution per share up 9,4 pct 103,68 cents (2015: 94,77)
* Fy net tangible asset value down 4,1pct
* Fy net property income up 41,3pct at r 400,7 million (2015: r283,5 million)
* Fy gross lettable area up 22,6 pct 427 831m2 (2015: 349 051m2)
* Loan to value ratio down 37,2 pct (2015: r38,8%)
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav