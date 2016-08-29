Aug 29 Plan Optik AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues amount to 3.56 million euros ($3.98 million) (H1 2015: 3.61 million euros)

* H1 net profit 0.02 million euros versus 0.01 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT 0.07 million euros (H1 2015: 0.07 million euros)

* For FY sees visible positive earnings with an EBIT margin in the mid single digits.

* Sees FY revenue growth in lower end of previously anticipated range of 5-10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)