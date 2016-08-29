BRIEF-Mondo TV: Milan court rejects claim for damages in litigation with Clan Celentano
* SAID ON THURSDAY, WITH REFERENCE TO THE LITIGATION WITH CLAN CELENTANO SRL, THE MILAN COURT HAS REJECTED MONDO TV'S CLAIM FOR DAMAGES
Aug 29 Novita SA :
* Wojciech Hoffmann resigns from post of chairman of company's supervisory board, effective opening of the company's shareholders extraordinary meeting called for Aug. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to fully acquire Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy Ltd on Sept. 1 instead of June 1