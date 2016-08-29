BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Aug 29 Nizhnekamskshina PJSC :
* H1 revenue 6.95 billion roubles ($106.79 million) versus 7.49 billion roubles year ago
* H1 loss for period 105.5 million roubles versus profit of 35.2 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bwhxyE
($1 = 65.0793 roubles)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24