RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Aug 29 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen announces positive top-line results from phase 3 study of prolia (denosumab) in patients receiving glucocorticoid therapy
* Study met all primary and secondary endpoints at 12 months
* Study remains double-blinded and ongoing for an additional 12 months
* Says study remains double-blinded and ongoing for an additional 12 months
* Further analysis of results from phase 3 study is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea