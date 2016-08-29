Aug 29 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen announces positive top-line results from phase 3 study of prolia (denosumab) in patients receiving glucocorticoid therapy

* Study met all primary and secondary endpoints at 12 months

* Study remains double-blinded and ongoing for an additional 12 months

