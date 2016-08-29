German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* KaloBios announces Martin Shkreli'S sale of his stake in the company
* Shkreli continues to be restricted from certain further actions concerning company for a period of time
* Expect to have U.S. Fda pre-ind application meeting within next 6 months to confirm regulatory pathway for benznidazole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report