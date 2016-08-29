BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
* Joseph Pirinea - On August 26, submitted to Ambac Financial Group shareholder proposal to hire investment banking firm to review strategic alternatives
* Joseph Pirinea - Notified Ambac Financial of intention to introduce shareholder proposal for consideration, action by shareholders at annual meeting Source text for Eikon:
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)