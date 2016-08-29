BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi Ve Ticaret As
* To pay 2.5 million euro ($2.79 million) to FC Porto for temporary transfer of Vincent Aboubakar for 2016-2017 season Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S