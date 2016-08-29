BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
Aug 29 Westbridge 2300 LLC :
* Westbridge 2300 LLC says it has sold $8.7 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Total offering amount was $9 mln Source text - bit.ly/2c33E7I
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over his role in the financial crisis.