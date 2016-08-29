BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
Aug 29 Lifco publ AB :
* Has signed agreement for acquisition of majority of Norwegian company Nordesign AS
* Nordesign had sales of 64 million Norwegian crowns ($7.70 million) in 2015
* Nordesign AS is supplier of LED-lighting to Scandinavian market Source text: bit.ly/2bM4KEc Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3156 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)