Aug 29 Lifco publ AB :

* Has signed agreement for acquisition of majority of Norwegian company Nordesign AS

* Nordesign had sales of 64 million Norwegian crowns ($7.70 million) in 2015

* Nordesign AS is supplier of LED-lighting to Scandinavian market Source text: bit.ly/2bM4KEc Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3156 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)