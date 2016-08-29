BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Ege Endustri Ve Ticaret As :
* Estimates up to 20 percent decrease in production in units in Q4 2016 if the market conditions don't change
* Estimated decrease in production due to drop in orders for Q4 2016 period due to market conditions Source text for Eikon:
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S