Aug 29 MGTS :

* H1 net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 6.38 billion roubles ($98.08 million) versus 6.62 billion roubles year ago

* H1 sales revenue under IFRS of 20.01 billion versus 19.94 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2c052Ji Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0479 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)