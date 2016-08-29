BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
Aug 29 LSR Group :
* H1 profit for the period 1.1 billion roubles ($16.91 million) versus 3.94 billion roubles year ago
* H1 sales revenue 31.62 billion roubles versus 28.74 billion roubles year ago
* H1 EBITDA 4.49 billion roubles versus 5.77 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2c2OxuD Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0625 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)