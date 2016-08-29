UPDATE 1-China says willing to put S.Korea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* Claire's Stores, Inc. announces amendments to exchange offer; execution of support agreement; extension of early tender time and expiration time
* Claire's Stores Inc says holders of approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes have committed to participate in exchange offer Source text for Eikon:
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.