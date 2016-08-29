BRIEF- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 40 million shares (6.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
Aug 29 Toronto-dominion Bank :
* Size of preferred share offering increased to 40 million Series 14 shares
* Gross proceeds of offering will now be $1 billion
* Says decided to re-appointment of Kedar Nath Fatehpuria as managing director of company increase tenure upto 1 year