UPDATE 1-China says willing to put S.Korea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
Aug 29 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - The Coca-Cola Co.'s proposed 5 and 10 year fixed notes assigned 'AA-' ratings
* S&P - "Forecast Coke's leverage will be modestly higher over next several quarters, then improve once it completes refranchising bottling operations" Source text (bit.ly/2c0luJz) Further company coverage:
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in S.Korea
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.