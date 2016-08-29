Aug 29 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae's book of business decreased at a compound annualized rate of 0.2 percent in July.

* Fannie Mae's gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 24.7 percent in July.

* Fannie Mae completed 6,958 loan modifications in July

* Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate down two basis points to 1.30 pct in July; multifamily serious delinquency rate increased one basis pt to 0.08 percent in July