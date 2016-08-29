Aug 29 CapStar Financial Holdings Inc

* Files For IPO Of Up To $46 million -SEC filing

* Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol "CSTR."

* Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Sandler O'Neill + Partners Lp are underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source: (bit.ly/2c7YEmI)