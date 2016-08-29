BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 29 CapStar Financial Holdings Inc
* Files For IPO Of Up To $46 million -SEC filing
* Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol "CSTR."
* Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Sandler O'Neill + Partners Lp are underwriters to IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source: (bit.ly/2c7YEmI)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln