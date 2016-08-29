Aug 29 RR Donnelley & Sons
* John Pope will be chairman of board of directors of RR
Donnelley upon consummation of previously announced spinoff
transactions
* Susan Gianinno will be a director on RR Donnelley board of
directors upon consummation of previously announced spinoff
transactions
* Daniel Knotts will be CEO and a director on RR Donnelley
board of directors upon consummation of previously announced
spinoff transactions
* Terry Peterson will be executive vice president and chief
financial officer upon consummation of previously announced
spinoff transactions
