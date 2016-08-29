Aug 29 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date

* Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million

* Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares