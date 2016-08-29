BRIEF-UCA AG to pay dividend of 0.6 EUR/SHR
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 29 Callidus Capital Corp
* Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date
* Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million
* Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 UCA AG: * TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln