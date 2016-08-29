BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Caleffi SpA :
* H1 turnover 26.3 million euros ($29.36 million) versus 23.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 93,000 euros versus loss 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S