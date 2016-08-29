BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Rusgrain Holding :
* H1 revenue 1.88 billion roubles ($28.90 million) versus 1.85 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period 3.4 million roubles versus loss of 650.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bQQxYO Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0620 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S