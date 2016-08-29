BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
Aug 29 Victoria Properties A/S :
* H1 revenue 0.5 million euros ($558,400) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 39,000 versus profit 121,000 euros year ago
* Sees result for 2016 to be EUR 0.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over his role in the financial crisis.