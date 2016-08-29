Aug 29 Metrofile Holdings Ltd :

* Normalised revenue increased by 10,5 pct to r796,5 million, whilst normalised ebitda increased by 6,9pct to r253,0 million

* Normalised basic earnings per share ("eps") increased by 5,0pct to 33,9 cents and normalised headline earnings per share ("heps") increased by 4,6pct to 33,8 cents

* Has accordingly resolved to reduce dividend cover from 1,5 times to a target range of 1,25 to 1,5 times with effect from 2016 financial year

* Until minimum debt levels are achieved, board has further resolved to pay dividends with cover below target range

* Until minimum debt levels are achieved, board has further resolved to pay dividends with cover below target range

* Dividend for 2016 has accordingly been increased by 42,9pct to 30 cents per share representing cover of 1,1 times.