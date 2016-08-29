BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Q4 2015/2016 revenue 43.8 million zlotys ($11.3 million)versus 54.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 2015/2016 net loss of 1.4 million zlotys versus profit of 86,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8846 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S