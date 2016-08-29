BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
Aug 29 Institut Regional De Developpement De La Region Nord Pas De Calais SA :
* Changes name to Groupe IRD as of Aug. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)