Aug 29 Forthnet SA :

* H1 turnover 165.5 million euros ($184.90 million) versus 182.8 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 26.8 million euros versus 26.9 million euros year ago

* Approves issuance of convertible bond of 99 million euros