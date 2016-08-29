Aug 29 Fabasoft AG :

* Q1 sales 6.8 million euros ($7.60 million), down 6.2 percent

* Q1 result for the period 308,000 euros, down 11.7 percent

* Q1 EBIT 436,000 euros, down 0.2 percent Source text - bit.ly/2c3U2Kb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)