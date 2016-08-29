Aug 29 Ramsay Generale de Sante :  FY reported revenue of new group amounted to 2,226.9 million euros ($2.49 billion)  FY net income amounted to 42.2 million euros  FY reported EBITDA reached 269.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Lourenco)