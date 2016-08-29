BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
Aug 29 Gazprombank :
* Q2 net interest income 29.72 billion roubles ($456.81 million) versus 21.03 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 net profit for period 4.31 billion roubles versus loss of 18.66 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 provisions for loan impairments 11.35 billion roubles versus 40.34 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bDA9K0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0593 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over his role in the financial crisis.