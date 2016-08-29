BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
Aug 29 Bank Uralsib :
* H1 net interest income of 6.47 billion roubles ($99.48 million) versus 3 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income of 3.1 billion roubles versus 3.03 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period of 2.1 billion roubles versus loss of 9.51 billion roubles year ago
* H1 provisions for loan impairments 2.43 billion roubles versus 7.14 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bwMI87 Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0378 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over his role in the financial crisis.