Aug 29 Ansys Inc
* Ansys announces leadership succession plan
* Ansys inc says James E. Cashman to become chairman of
board of directors effective january 1, 2017
* Ansys inc says Ajei Gopal appointed president and chief
operating officer effective immediately
* Ansys inc says Gopal will become chief executive officer
on january 1, 2017
* Ronald W. Hovsepian, who currently serves as chairman,
will assume role of lead independent director as part of this
transition
