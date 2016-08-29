Aug 29 Albany Molecular Research Inc :
* Announced a restructuring plan with respect to certain
operations in United States and Europe
* Restructuring plan in connection with previously announced
acquisition of prime European therapeuticals S.P.A Euticals
* Under plan, co expects to incur certain charges related
to reduction in force, other transition activities between $5.7
- $7.3 million
* Cash charges will consist of $5.5 - $7.1 million of
employee and other related costs and will primarily be paid
during second half of 2016
* Company expects majority of these charges to be recorded
in second half of 2016.
Source text (bit.ly/2bzsivl)
