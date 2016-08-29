Aug 29 Pennymac Financial

* On August 25, co through units, executed amended and restated request for temporary increase in connection with certain purchase, sale agreement

* Pursuant to temporary increase Bank Of America N.A. Agreed to increase transaction limit of purchase prices for participation certificates

* Bank Of America N.A. To increase transaction limit for participation certificates owned by it from $250 million to $800 million until October 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: