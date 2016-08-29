Aug 29 Phibro Animal Health Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Quarterly net sales of $189 million, an increase of 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 net sales of $750 million to $770 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $1.38 - $1.45

* Quarterly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.40

* Capital expenditures are expected to be about $30 million in FY 2017

* Expect operating margins to expand to about 15.5 percent for year 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $768.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $768.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $183.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S