Aug 30 Valartis Group AG :

* First half-year 2016 for Valartis Group shows a loss of 46.5 million Swiss francs ($47.44 million) (H1 2015: group loss of 21.4 million Swiss francs)

* H1 loss from continued operations was reduced to -7.5 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: -11.1 million Swiss francs) due to lower value adjustments, provisions and losses (from -5.1 million Swiss francs for first half-year 2015 to -0.2 million Swiss francs for first half-year 2016)

* In 2016, central objectives will be successful conclusion of recovery for two holding companies, together with induction of valartis group's new strategic orientation

* H1 income from commission and services increased to 1.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 0.5 million Swiss francs)